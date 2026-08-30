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Home Around Our Network Sports GAME RECAP: Buffalo Bisons at Rochester Red Wings 8/29/26

GAME RECAP: Buffalo Bisons at Rochester Red Wings 8/29/26

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WNYmedia Network
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The Buffalo Bisons used a four-run first inning to cruise past the Rochester Red Wings 6-1 on Saturday evening at ESL Ballpark.

To read the full game recap: https://www.mlb.com/milb/buffalo/news/four-run-top-of-first-powers-bisons-win-over-rochester

Buffalo and Rochester are scheduled for a 1:05 p.m. first pitch on Sunday afternoon at ESL Ballpark. Grant Rogers is slated to start on the mound for the Bisons. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com begin at 12:45 p.m.

Source: Buffalo Bisons — Watch the original video on YouTube

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