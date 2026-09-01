Brandon Beane Discusses 53-Man Roster, Practice Squad, Bills Depth, And More | Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane addressed the media on September 1st, 2026. Topics Include: the Cornerback depth, philosophy for practice squad player selection, overall roster depth and development of younger players, the Bills punt returner job, on QB Josh Allen’s mentality going into his 9th season, the trades and acquisitions made to the OLine, looking ahead to season opener against the Houston Texans, injury updates for: CJ Gardner-Johnson, DeWayne Carter, and Zane Durant, working with DC Jim Leonhard on roster decisions, and on players: WR DJ Moore, CB Maxwell Hairston, CB Davison Igbinosun, OLB Michael Hoecht, TE Keleki Latu, ILB Shaq Thompson, LB Kaleb Alarms-Orr, and WR Greg Dortch.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Bills YT Channel: https://bufbills.co/2Yhjq9j

For More Bills NFL Action: https://bufbills.co/3sWlvc3

#BuffaloBills #Bills #NFL

For more Bills action: https://www.buffalobills.com/

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BuffaloBills/

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/buffalobills/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/buffalobills

Follow us on TikTok: https://bufbills.co/TikTok

Source: Buffalo Bills — Watch the original video on YouTube