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Brandon Beane Discusses 53-Man Roster, Practice Squad, Bills Depth, And More | Buffalo Bills

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Buffalo Bills
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Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane addressed the media on September 1st, 2026. Topics Include: the Cornerback depth, philosophy for practice squad player selection, overall roster depth and development of younger players, the Bills punt returner job, on QB Josh Allen’s mentality going into his 9th season, the trades and acquisitions made to the OLine, looking ahead to season opener against the Houston Texans, injury updates for: CJ Gardner-Johnson, DeWayne Carter, and Zane Durant, working with DC Jim Leonhard on roster decisions, and on players: WR DJ Moore, CB Maxwell Hairston, CB Davison Igbinosun, OLB Michael Hoecht, TE Keleki Latu, ILB Shaq Thompson, LB Kaleb Alarms-Orr, and WR Greg Dortch.

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