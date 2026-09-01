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Joe Brady Discusses the 53-Man Roster, Goals For Practice In The Upcoming Weeks, And More

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Buffalo Bills
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Bills Head Coach Joe Brady addressed the media before practice on September 1st, 2026. Topics Include: his experience building the 53-man roster for the first time as Head Coach and working alongside GM Brandon Beane, the versatility of the Tight End room, WR Skyler Bell’s performance in the preseason, the wide receiver room and decision to keep five, what goes into deciding practice time, WR Greg Dortch previous work with Jeff Rodgers, time between now and season opener against the Houston Texans, goals for this week’s practices, CB Christian Benford and how he has grown as a player and leader over the years, RB Frank Gore Jr. and philosophy of practice squad players, OLB TJ Parker benefiting from the veteran presence within the Linebackers, and what ILB Shaq Thompson brings to the team.

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