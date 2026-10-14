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Bulls Flexed to National Television at Toledo

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CLEVELAND, Ohio – On Wednesday morning, the Mid-American Conference in conjunction with CBS Sports Network announced their initial wild card selections. The Bulls’ game that was originally scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 9th at Toledo has been moved to Friday, Jan. 8th at 7 p.m. The game will air on CBS Sports Network.

This comes as Buffalo’s only nationally televised game as of now.

Prior to the start of the regular season, Buffalo will host the Mercyhurst Lakers on Wednesday, Oct. 21st. Tip-off from Broadview Arena is set for 7 p.m. You can buy your tickets here.

The Bulls open the regular season on Monday, Nov. 2nd at Marshall as part of the MAC-Sun Belt Challenge.

Click here for the full MAC release.

For the complete schedule, click here. Game dates and times are subject to change.

For all the latest on UB men’s basketball, follow the team on Twitter/X and Instagram at @UBuffaloMBB and like the UB Men’s Basketball Facebook page.

Click here for ticket information.

Click here for information on the Bulls Championship Fund and how you can help UB Athletics.

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