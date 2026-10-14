Watch live as Assistant Attorney General Colin McDonald, head of the Justice Department’s fraud enforcement division, and other officials hold a press conference to announce significant charges as part of a national tax fraud enforcement surge.
LIVE: DOJ announces charges in national tax fraud enforcement surge
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