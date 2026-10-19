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Tibbs Named to Annual Silver Waves Media Top / Most Impactful Mid Major Assistants List

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LAS VEGAS – The Silver Waves Media announced their top most impactful mid major assistants list on Monday afternoon. On the list was University at Buffalo Associate Head Coach Hamlet Tibbs. This marks the second consecutive season that Tibbs has been recognized on this list.
 
Tibbs is in his fourth season at Buffalo and was Head Coach George Halcovage III‘s first hire on his staff. Last season he helped the program reach a 17-15 record with a trip to the Mid-American Conference Tournament. The Bulls started the season 8-0 which included receiving votes in back-to-back AP Top-25 polls, something that hasn’t been done by Buffalo since the 2018-19 season. The Bulls took home a pair of All-MAC honors for the first time since the 2021-22 season.
 
Established in 2020, Silver Waves Media is dedicated to helping sports professionals and athletes advance their careers to the next stage. We have provided over 20,000 athletes and teams with professional quality video highlights, our nationally renowned Impactful Lists have helped shine a light on coaches across the country, and we are recognized by universities and executives everywhere. Founded by Ryan Silver, the purpose of Silver Waves Media is to lift up others in the sports world and highlight the success and achievements of those around us. Ryan Silver is the founder of West Coast Elite Under Armour and West Coast Elite Basketball, and is one of the most connected people in college sports.
 
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