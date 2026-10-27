BPO to present UpClose concert Oct. 30 and ‘Hauntingly Halloween’ at Kleinhans Oct. 31

The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra will offer an intimate UpClose concert on Oct. 30 and a theatrical Halloween program at Kleinhans Music Hall on Oct. 31, the orchestra announced.

BPO UpClose: How Music Speaks begins at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30. Amy Glidden and Jonathan Borden will lead the one-hour, informal performance that places the audience close to the musicians so attendees can “experience classical music from an entirely new perspective,” the orchestra said. Audience members will be allowed to take photos and videos, and the bar will remain open after the concert for a meet-and-mingle with musicians.

Hauntingly Halloween starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, and will feature a program of spooky classics and movie favorites conducted by Ron Spigelman. The BPO’s program includes music from Wednesday, Harry Potter, Psycho, The Addams Family, Ghostbusters, Wicked, Little Shop of Horrors and The Rocky Horror Picture Show, alongside orchestral works such as Night on Bald Mountain, Danse macabre and In the Hall of the Mountain King. Soprano Susan Lewis Freidman, tenor George Brown and Jonathan Golove on theremin cello are scheduled as guest performers.

After the Oct. 31 concert, the Halloween celebration continues with a free post-concert Halloween Dance in the Mary Seaton Room for ticketholders. Buffalo DJ Milk — known for performances at Buffalo Bills and Sabres events — will DJ the dance. Costumes are encouraged and the bar will be open late.

The orchestra also highlighted a limited-time offer and upcoming events: a 15% discount on Flow in Concert on March 13 using code BPOFLOW through Oct. 30; the BPO’s 2026 Report to the Community; and several concerts this fall and winter, including Bronfman Plays Mozart (Nov. 6–7), Music of The Rolling Stones (Nov. 13), Chris Botti (Nov. 14), Vaughan Williams & Double Bass (Nov. 21–22), Home Alone Film in Concert (Nov. 28–29) and Cody Fry Christmas (Dec. 9).

Tickets and additional details are available on the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra website.