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Behind-The-Scenes Of Our Three-Game Road Trip | Buffalo Sabres Embedded

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Behind-The-Scenes Of Our Three-Game Road Trip | Buffalo Sabres Embedded

Travel with the Sabres and get an exclusive behind the scenes look at what life on the road is like for an NHL team. This episode includes exclusive content from a road trip to Montreal and Toronto in a three-game stretch. Look inside the coaches meetings, practices, mic'd ups and so much more!

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