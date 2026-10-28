▶ LIVE: Sabres Live | October 29, 2026

Live stream of Sabres Live featuring Brian Duff & Martin Biron

Show topics include: Preview at Anaheim, Around The NHL, You Just Made The List!, This Day in Hockey History, This Day in Sabres History

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Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube