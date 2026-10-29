▶ Dion Dawkins Talks Matchups With The Ravens | Buffalo Bills

Dion Dawkins addressed the media after practice on Thursday October 29th. Topics include: his bye week, Tyrell Shavers returning to practice this week, the value of self scouting and rest during the bye week, playing against Trey Hendrickson, what he has learned about this Bills team so far this year, and the memorable matchups with the Ravens.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Bills YT Channel: https://bufbills.co/2Yhjq9j

For More Bills NFL Action: https://bufbills.co/3sWlvc3

#BuffaloBills #Bills #NFL

For more Bills action: https://www.buffalobills.com/

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BuffaloBills/

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/buffalobills/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/buffalobills

Follow us on TikTok: https://bufbills.co/TikTok

Source: Buffalo Bills — Watch the original video on YouTube