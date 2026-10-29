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Melvin Seals & JGB @ Town Ballroom
Melvin Seals & JGB @ Town Ballroom →Erie County Should Invest Even More in Arts & Culturals →“Gonna Send Him Back To Buffalo And Get Him Evaluated.” | Lindy Ruff On Helenius | Buffalo Sabres →Meet AI Engineer Who Resigned from DeepMind over “Google’s Complicity in the Gaza Genocide” →“She Was a Fighter”: Dolores Huerta, Legendary Farmworker Organizer & Activist, Dies at 96 →Headlines for October 29, 2026 →