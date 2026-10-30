▶ “It’s A Lot Of Energy Out There, A Lot Of Speed.” Beck Malenstyn On The Fourth Line | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres forward Beck Malenstyn spoke to the media after practice on October 30, 2026. He spoke about keeping play simple on the fourth line and starting strong on the first shift. He broke down different plays across the three games so far on the road trip and discussed the strengths that Tyson Kozak brings to the ice.

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Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube