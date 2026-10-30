▶ “It’s Fun To Watch.” Peyton Krebs On Tage Thompson’s Hat Trick | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres forward Peyton Krebs spoke to the media after the 7-6 win over the Anaheim Ducks on October 29, 2026. He spoke about the strong outing by Tage Thompson and the chemistry that comes with being friends off the ice and teammates on the ice. He discussed the trust within the group to come back from a deficit and his goal to continue making an impact for his line mates.

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