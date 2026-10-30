“That Part Of Our Game Has Been Missing.” | Lindy Ruff On Improvement In The O-Zone | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff spoke to the media after practice on October 30, 2026. He discussed the strengths and struggles in the victory against Anaheim and spoke about goaltenders maintaining composure in the crease. He discussed special teams improvements and previewed what to expect against the Kings.
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