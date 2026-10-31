▶ “Good Road Trip, Played Some Good Hockey.” | Lindy Ruff | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff spoke to the media after the 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on October 31, 2026. He spoke about the successful road trip including the big goals, special teams improvements, and goaltender performance. He discussed Tage Thompson’s ability to create good scoring opportunities and the power play units finding their groove.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Sabres YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2G1G8eT

For More Sabres Action: https://bufsabres.co/2XAYg5m

#BuffaloSabres #Sabres #NHL

For more Sabres action: Sabres.com

Follow us on X: twitter.com/BuffaloSabres

Follow us on TikTok: https://bufsabres.co/TikTok

Follow us on Instagram: Instagram.com/buffalosabres

Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/buffalosabres

Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube