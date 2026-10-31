▶ Sabres Power Play Success Leads To 3-2 Victory Over The Kings | Buffalo Sabres Highlights

The Buffalo Sabres earned a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on October 31, 2026. Two of Buffalo’s goals were scored by Tage Thompson and the remaining goal by Jack Quinn. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 27 saves in the victory.

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