▶ “You Go Through Everything As A Group” | Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen On Working Together | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen spoke to the media after the 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on October 31, 2026. He spoke about the solid play all around on this trip and broke down the LA goals. He discussed the team unity through ups and downs, the tough Atlantic division this season, and the focus on earning good points each game.

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