▶ “You Learn To Expect It From Him When You Play.” | Jack Quinn On Benson’s Skills | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Quinn spoke to the media after the 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on October 31, 2026. He spoke about the power play’s success and the need to always be prepared for an opponent to push back on a lead. He discussed Zach Benson’s skill and the performances of the goaltenders keeping them in games.

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Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube