“Locker Room Is Feeling Good” | Tage Thompson After West Coast Sweep | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson spoke to the media after practice on November 2, 2026. Thompson talked about the team's mindset after three-straight wins, and his performance earning him the NHL's First Star of the Week. He also discussed what the team needs to do to continue their success going forward.
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