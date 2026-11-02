▶ "That Jersey's Gonna Be A Hit"|Lindy Ruff on Hometown Remix Jerseys & Lineup Shakeups|Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres Head Coach Lindy Ruff joined the Buffalo Sabres’ show, Sabres Live, with Brian Duff and Martin Biron on November 2, 2026. They discussed the new Buffalo Sabres Hometown Remix Jerseys that they will be wearing on November 4th against the Ottawa Senators, the Buffalo Sabres season so far, and shakeups within the lineup.

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Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube