“I’ve Got A Lot Of Sabre In Me” |Nick Bakay On Hollywood Career & Buffalo Upbringing |Buffalo Sabres

Hollywood Actor, Writer, Producer and Comedian Nick Bakay joined the Buffalo Sabres’ show, Sabres Live, with Brian Duff and Martin Biron on September, 2026. They discussed growing up in Buffalo and as a Buffalo sports fan, his long career in Hollywood, and how he loved listening to Rick Jeanneret.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Sabres YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2G1G8eT

For More Sabres Action: https://bufsabres.co/2XAYg5m

#BuffaloSabres #Sabres #NHL

For more Sabres action: Sabres.com

Follow us on X: twitter.com/BuffaloSabres

Follow us on TikTok: https://bufsabres.co/TikTok

Follow us on Instagram: Instagram.com/buffalosabres

Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/buffalosabres

Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube