GAME RECAP: Buffalo Bisons at Rochester Red Wings 8/30/26

On a rainy Sunday afternoon at ESL Ballpark, the Rochester Red Wings hit four home runs against the Buffalo Bisons, and despite a four-run sixth inning, the Herd dropped their fourth of six in the last of the set, 9-7.

To read the full game recap: https://www.mlb.com/milb/buffalo/news/bisons-outslugged-by-rochester-on-sunday

The Bisons will return to Sahlen Field in Buffalo for a six-game series against the Worcester Red Sox starting on Tuesday. First pitch for game one is at 6:05 p.m. The Herd has yet to announce their starter. You can listen to the action on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and bisons.com starting at 5:45 p.m. with Pat Malacaro and Duke McGuire.

Source: Buffalo Bisons — Watch the original video on YouTube