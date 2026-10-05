Central Park Grill is expected to reopen under new ownership at its North Buffalo location after the neighborhood pub closed abruptly in July.

The bar and grill, located at 2519 Main St., is slated for a return with plans that include restoring daily live music and investing as much as $125,000 in upgrades, according to Buffalo Business First.

The reopening would bring back a longtime Main Street gathering place known for bar food, wings, live entertainment and a casual atmosphere. The business has been emporarily closed since the July shutdown.

A familiar North Buffalo gathering place

Central Park Grill has operated at the Main Street address for years and has built a following among residents of the Parkside and North Buffalo neighborhoods. Public restaurant listings describe the business as a full-service American bar and grill with a sports-bar setting, patio seating and live music.

The restaurant’s menu and reputation have centered on familiar Buffalo bar fare, including chicken wings and other grill items. Local listings and customer reviews have also highlighted the venue’s relaxed setting and role as a neighborhood bar.

Plans call for upgrades and live music

The incoming ownership group plans to invest up to $125,000 in improvements, according to Buffalo Business First. The available report does not specify the full scope of the renovation work, whether the money will be spent on the dining room, kitchen, bar, building systems or other parts of the property.

The new owners also plan to restore daily live music. Live entertainment has been part of Central Park Grill’s identity, with listings over the years promoting blues performances and other music programming during the week and on weekends.

Restoring that schedule could help reestablish the venue as more than a place for food and drinks. For neighborhood taverns, regular entertainment can provide a consistent reason for customers to return while supporting local musicians and creating a social anchor for nearby residents.

Reopening timeline remains unclear

A reopening date was not available in the public preview of the Buffalo Business First report. The names of the new owners, details about the purchase and any changes to the menu or operating hours also were not included in the information available for this report.

For now, the planned return of Central Park Grill represents another change in Buffalo’s neighborhood restaurant and tavern landscape. The reopening would preserve the business’s established identity while giving the new owners an opportunity to update the space and reintroduce live entertainment on a regular basis.

More information about the reopening, including the expected opening date, ownership group, renovation plans and hours, is expected to become available as the project moves forward.