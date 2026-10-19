Minority Bar Association of WNY rates 2026 judicial candidates

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Minority Bar Association of Western New York on Monday completed its 2026 nonpartisan ratings of candidates for the New York State Supreme Court in the Eighth Judicial District, Buffalo City Court and Collins town justice.

The MBAWNY said its Judiciary Committee evaluated candidates using questionnaires and interviews. The committee assessed candidates on criteria it said are vital for judicial office, including attitude, commitment, education, experience, fairness, integrity, professional ability, punctuality, reputation, sensitivity, statutory standards and temperament. The organization rates only candidates who request a rating.

New York State Supreme Court (Eighth Judicial District)

Anne E. Joynt, partner at Lipsitz, Ponterio & Comerford LLC — Rating: SUPERIOR.

Craig R. Bucki, partner at Phillips Lytle LLP — Rating: WELL QUALIFIED.

Jonathan S. Hickey, town justice in the Town of Clarence and a confidential law clerk for the state Supreme Court — Rating: WELL QUALIFIED.

Robert Richardson, confidential law clerk for the state Supreme Court — Rating: WELL QUALIFIED.

Deanne M. Tripi, Erie County Family Court judge — Rating: QUALIFIED.

Buffalo City Court

Michael J. Pacifico, sitting Buffalo City Court judge — Rating: WELL QUALIFIED.

Collins Town Justice

Sylvia Lynne Jock, Peacemaker Court judge for the Seneca Nation of Indians — Rating: WELL QUALIFIED.

“This committee contributes to our democracy by providing competent peer ratings for judicial candidates to the bench in Western New York. Our desire is to support a qualified judiciary responsive to the needs of all community members, especially those with historic barriers to entry of full participation in the court system, from litigants the, the attorneys, and court staff,” said Kristen Elmore-Garcia, chair of the MBAWNY’s ratings committee.

The MBAWNY said its members come from diverse ethnic backgrounds. The nonprofit aims to advance equality and excellence in the legal profession, aid the progress of minorities in the profession, address legal issues affecting minorities, encourage professional development of lawyers and students, advocate for civil rights and enhance legal services available to minority communities.

The ratings were certified by the MBAWNY executive board and dated Oct. 19, 2026.