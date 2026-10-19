Tuff Gong releases Cedella Marley‑curated ‘Reggae Girlz’ vinyl soundtrack; proceeds to Reggae Girlz Foundation

Tuff Gong Collective has released REGGAE GIRLZ: MOVIE SOUNDTRACK, a nine-track vinyl album curated by Cedella Marley to accompany the documentary REGGAE GIRLZ.

The 140-gram vinyl is available for $15.98 at the Bob Marley store, the label said. The release includes music by Bob Marley and the Wailers, Cedella Marley, Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley, Stephen Marley, King Cruff and Stonebwoy, Soul-Rebel Marley, Bambaata “Bam” Marley, Skip Marley and Tiffany Devonna Cameron, a Reggae Girlz midfielder who appears in the film. Tuff Gong Collective said 100% of net proceeds from vinyl sales will be donated to the Reggae Girlz Foundation fund.

Cedella Marley curated the soundtrack to “reflect the energy of the movie as well as the pride, rhythm and undeniable spirit of Jamaica and Jamaicans around the world,” the release states. She is quoted as saying, “There was no way that we would not have a rich musical element to this documentary. REGGAE GIRLZ captures a powerful story of resilience, representation, and belief – both on and off the pitch – and we wanted to ensure that the soundtrack reflected those themes. The music of Jamaica has a vital energy to it, just like the women on this team and the story we wanted to tell. We are proud to release REGGAE GIRLZ: MOVIE SOUNDTRACK and raise funds.”

The vinyl track listing is divided into two sides. Side A includes “Strike Hard,” “Could You Be Loved,” “Smile Jamaica” and “Shedoeneed.” Side B includes “Loving Jah,” “For The Love of the Game,” “UFO,” “Lions” and “Faith.”

The soundtrack release coincides with the wide release of REGGAE GIRLZ, a documentary directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Trish Dalton that follows Jamaica’s Women’s National Football Team and its journey to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. The film is produced by Red Bull Studios and Astronaut Films, in association with Polygram Entertainment and Tuff Gong Collective. The documentary was available to stream exclusively on Jolt starting Aug. 27, 2026, and is slated to become available on Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube Movies, Tubi and Xumo beginning Oct. 27, 2026, the release says.

The soundtrack and filmmakers present REGGAE GIRLZ as a story of resilience and community support, noting that the Bob and Rita Marley Foundation and Cedella Marley helped the team when resources were limited. Claims about pricing, sales proceeds and streaming windows come from the distributor and producers.