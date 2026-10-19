Ali G returns with original soundtrack for ‘Ali G: Who Iz I?’

Ali G: Who Iz I? (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), featuring original music created for Sacha Baron Cohen’s film, will be released Oct. 23 to coincide with the movie’s theatrical debut, Def Jam Recordings and Universal Music Group announced Monday.

The soundtrack is executive produced by Andrew Watt and Hit-Boy, with Questlove serving as music supervisor. Def Jam described the album as an original musical backdrop to the comedy, which follows Ali G’s misadventures from West Staines to America.

A video for the track “Richer Than Elon” was released alongside the announcement.

According to Def Jam’s description of the film, Ali G discovers that his long-term girlfriend, Julie, is eight months pregnant after more than 20 years together. Facing fatherhood and financial strain, he travels to America, where new adversaries threaten him and his child.

Track listing

Richer Than Elon Family Ali Ali Ali Life in West Staines ft. Jon Batiste Who Iz I? Cash & Collect – Flowdan It’s Just Us 2 – Ms Banks Any Fool Can See (They’re Falling) – The G Spot My Projects: Reloaded / Staines Upon Thames – Coo Coo Cal x Ali G Fix It Up

The movie marks Sacha Baron Cohen’s feature directorial debut and the return of his tracksuit-clad character. Def Jam said the film opens in cinemas worldwide Oct. 23 for an exclusive one-weekend run.