Marv Levy mural unveiled at The Byrd House in Orchard Park

A new mural honoring Buffalo Bills coach Marv Levy was unveiled Sunday at The Byrd House in Orchard Park, hours before the Bills’ game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Local artist Tara Bystran painted the mural, which features Levy’s rallying cry, “Where else would you rather be than right here, right now?” The artwork also includes a tribute to Rachael Jane Wierzbicki, a former Byrd House employee, and recognizes the work of the Rachael Warrior Foundation in supporting people affected by domestic violence.

The project was produced in collaboration with Assemblyman Patrick Burke’s office, The Byrd House and Arts Services Inc. of Western New York, which helped coordinate the installation and celebration of the new public artwork.

No additional details about the mural’s size, funding or permitting were included in the announcement. The organizations involved circulated a press release and images online following the unveiling.