“Always Trying To Get Better, Always Learning.” | Tage Thompson On Peyton Krebs | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson spoke to the media after the 7-6 win over the Anaheim Ducks on October 29, 2026. He spoke about his hat trick and the overall positives from this game. He discussed his chemistry with Peyton Krebs and Krebs’s work ethic. He spoke about the late comeback by the Ducks and improvements needed on special teams.
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