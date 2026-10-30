▶ “He’s A Super Fun Player To Play With.” Zach Benson On Tage Thompson | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres forward Zach Benson spoke to the media after the 7-6 win over the Anaheim Ducks on October 29, 2026. He spoke about the rough first period and the overall team bounce back in the second. He discussed Tage Thompson’s skill and Peyton Krebs’s work ethic.

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Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube