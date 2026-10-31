“Trying To Stay Even-Keeled, Not Waver Mentally.” | Tage Thompson On Scoring | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson spoke to the media after the 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on October 31, 2026. He spoke about trusting the process and staying consistent when it comes to scoring goals. He discussed the continued improvement on special teams, Benson’s successful play, and the strong goaltender performances on this trip.
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