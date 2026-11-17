▶ Former NSA hacker on new tech outages: ‘There’s something here’

A string of major tech outages affecting airlines, Microsoft, Apple, banks and an internal NSA network is raising alarm on Capitol Hill. Lawmakers from both parties, including Republican senators, are demanding answers from the White House about whether the disruptions are connected or could involve foreign interference.

National security and cybersecurity experts break down conflicting administration explanations and assess whether cyber sabotage or widespread technical failures are to blame. They warn that repeated disruptions to critical systems pose serious national security concerns, regardless of the cause.

0:00 Outages hit NSA and critical US infrastructure

1:11 Lawmakers demand answers from the administration

3:17 White House response and official explanations

6:02 Are these issues technical glitches or cyber sabotage?

7:32 Former NSA hacker weighs in on widespread tech outages

9:45 Rapid AI-driven exploits and growing public alarm

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Source: CNN — Watch the original video on YouTube