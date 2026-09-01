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Bills By The Numbers | Dissecting Initial 53-Man Roster And What’s Next For The Roster

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Buffalo Bills
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On this week's episode of Bills by the Numbers Chris Brown and Steve Tasker take a good look at the Bills initial 53-man roster. They share their thoughts on the biggest surprises, if there are any concerns with depth, and highlighted the practice squad additions. Steve is quizzed on Bills roster numbers in The Numbers Game. Finally, the two give their answer to this week's One Burning Question, which position group has the best chance for the largest jump in improvement this season?

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