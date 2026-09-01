Connor McGovern Talks About How It Feels To Be Back And More

Buffalo Bills Center Connor McGovern met with the media after practice on September 1st, 2026. Topics Include: How it feels to be back on the field, the goals and expectations of everyone in the building, Alec Anderson winning the left guard competition, and the transition of Pat Meyer as Offensive Line Coach.
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