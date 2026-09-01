GAME RECAP: Buffalo Bisons vs Worcester Red Sox 9/1/26

On Tuesday night at Sahlen Field, the Buffalo Bisons labored to get men on base against Worcester Red Sox starter Gage Ziehl, and two errors and a Romy Gonzalez three-run homer made the first night of September a long one for the Herd as they fell 9-1 for their fifth loss in their last six games.

To read the full game recap: https://www.mlb.com/milb/buffalo/news/bisons-unable-to-overcome-worcester-offense-in-loss-on-tuesday

The Bisons and WooSox will play the second game of this six-game set on Wednesday at Sahlen Field at 6:05 p.m. RHP John Klein will take the mound for the Herd. You can listen to the action on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and bisons.com starting at 5:45 p.m. with Pat Malacaro and Duke McGuire.

Source: Buffalo Bisons — Watch the original video on YouTube