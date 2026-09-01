Josh Allen Talks Playing With A Chip On His Shoulder | Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen addressed the media following practice on Tuesday September 1st. Topics include: his chemistry with D.J. Moore, the different skills of the four tight ends on the roster, and what he has learned going into his ninth season.
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