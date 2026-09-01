Keleki Latu Talks About The Bills Tight End Room And Making The 53-Man Roster

Buffalo Bills Tight End Keleki Latu met with the media after practice on September 1st, 2026. Topics Include: The talent and versatility in the Tight End Room, what he can learn from his fellow Tight Ends, and how he found out he made the 53-man roster.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Bills YT Channel: https://bufbills.co/2Yhjq9j

For More Bills NFL Action: https://bufbills.co/3sWlvc3

#BuffaloBills #Bills #NFL

For more Bills action: https://www.buffalobills.com/

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BuffaloBills/

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/buffalobills/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/buffalobills

Follow us on TikTok: https://bufbills.co/TikTok

Source: Buffalo Bills — Watch the original video on YouTube