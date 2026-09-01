Reid Ferguson Mic’d Up in Preseason Comeback Win! | Buffalo Bills

He's the longest-tenured Bill and he's on the mic! Enjoy exclusive sideline access with Reid Ferguson during the Bills comeback win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in week three of the preseason.

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