Shaq Thompson On His Desire To Rejoin The Bills | Buffalo Bills

Bills ILB Shaq Thompson addressed the media on September 1, 2026. He discussed why he decided to rejoin the team again on the practice squad, how he sees himself fitting in to various roles on the team, his play last season, his skillset, players he missed and expectations.

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