Brandon Beane: Inside The Construction Of The 53-Man Roster And Practice Squad | One Bills Live

Bills GM/President of Football Operations Brandon Beane joined One Bills Live. He talked about the construction of the initial 53-man roster, practice squad, and the tight end group which included Keleki Latu. He went on to discuss the offensive line makeup and depth they have on that unit, and the process with the coaches on finding valuable players.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Bills YT Channel: https://bufbills.co/2Yhjq9j

For More Bills NFL Action: https://bufbills.co/3sWlvc3

#BuffaloBills #Bills #NFL

For more Bills action: https://www.buffalobills.com/

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BuffaloBills/

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/buffalobills/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/buffalobills

Follow us on TikTok: https://bufbills.co/TikTok

Source: Buffalo Bills — Watch the original video on YouTube