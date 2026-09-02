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Brandon Beane: Inside The Construction Of The 53-Man Roster And Practice Squad | One Bills Live

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Buffalo Bills
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Bills GM/President of Football Operations Brandon Beane joined One Bills Live. He talked about the construction of the initial 53-man roster, practice squad, and the tight end group which included Keleki Latu. He went on to discuss the offensive line makeup and depth they have on that unit, and the process with the coaches on finding valuable players.

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