Maxwell Hairston On Preparing For The Season Ahead | Buffalo Bills

Bills CB Maxwell Hairston addressed the media on September 2, 2026. He discussed recovering from injury, the team’s style of defense, having confidence among the team, his relationship with Christian Benford & teammates, and what he’s learned.

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