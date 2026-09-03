Lindy Ruff’s Expectations for The Buffalo Sabres This Season & How They Will Deal With Losing Vets

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g3R9bVAlE98

Lindy Ruff joins Mike Schopp and Bulldog to discuss the continuing partnership between the Buffalo Sabres and WGR. They look back at the team's progress, address the departure of key veterans, and examine how the speed and skill of the NHL have evolved over his coaching career.

#nfl #nflnews #football #wgr #wgr550 #sports #joshallen #buffalo #bills #billsmafia #billsfootball #letsgobuffalo #buffalobills #buffalobillsnews #billsnews

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Source: WGR SportsRadio550 — Watch the original video on YouTube