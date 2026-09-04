Search here...
Home Video The Black Rock Beatles at Music Matters Summer Concert Series Finale Thu...

The Black Rock Beatles at Music Matters Summer Concert Series Finale Thu 9-3-2026 Three Songs!!

By
WNYmedia Network
-

"In My Life", "Two Of Us" & "Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da" On Stage View.
Then the rain poured down on us! Show over.
I drove in a driving rain to get to Sully's and when I arrived, it was dry.
And there was Quite a Large Crowd!!
The rain held off for most of the show and then it showed up with a vengeance at about 2/3 the way through the 2nd set. Closed down…
I just hope everybody's equipment is OK.
Another Summer Concert Series comes to an end. It was another Great Year of Music, Sunshine and Love! Down by the water front at Erie Basin Marina at Sully's. Finishing the Season with the timeless music
of the Beatles seems appropriate.
The Black Rock Beatles took us through a complete Beatles Anthology…or so it seemed!!!
And it was a Wonderful trip down Memory Lane with Good Vibes!
Adios until next year.
@BuffaloNiagaraLiveLocalBands at Doug Manning

Source: Doug Manning — Watch the original video on YouTube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WNYmedia Network is a user generated content & video delivery network of blogs and websites focused on Progressive Politics, Public Good, Live Music, Great Food, Good Government and Lousy Sports Teams in Buffalo and Western New York. Buffalo's largest network of Progressive journalists, bloggers, activists, politicians, content creators and other media professionals delivering live video, local news and daily social trends in Buffalo and Western New York.
Contact us: News@wnymedia.net
Facebook Instagram Mail Paypal RSS Soundcloud X Vimeo Youtube
© ©2022 WNYmedia Network. All RIghts Reserved