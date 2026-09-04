The Black Rock Beatles at Music Matters Summer Concert Series Finale Thu 9-3-2026 Three Songs!!

"In My Life", "Two Of Us" & "Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da" On Stage View.

Then the rain poured down on us! Show over.

I drove in a driving rain to get to Sully's and when I arrived, it was dry.

And there was Quite a Large Crowd!!

The rain held off for most of the show and then it showed up with a vengeance at about 2/3 the way through the 2nd set. Closed down…

I just hope everybody's equipment is OK.

Another Summer Concert Series comes to an end. It was another Great Year of Music, Sunshine and Love! Down by the water front at Erie Basin Marina at Sully's. Finishing the Season with the timeless music

of the Beatles seems appropriate.

The Black Rock Beatles took us through a complete Beatles Anthology…or so it seemed!!!

And it was a Wonderful trip down Memory Lane with Good Vibes!

Adios until next year.

@BuffaloNiagaraLiveLocalBands at Doug Manning

Source: Doug Manning — Watch the original video on YouTube