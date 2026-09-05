GAME RECAP: Buffalo Bisons vs Worcester Red Sox 9/3/26

On Friday night at Sahlen Field, the Buffalo Bisons fell in extra innings in a suspended game and saw an offensive explosion against them in a full game in which they managed only three hits against the Worcester Red Sox, losing both games 6-4 and 10-0. They were the Herd’s sixth and seventh losses in their last eight games.

To read the full game recap: https://www.mlb.com/milb/buffalo/news/bisons-outscored-by-double-digits-in-two-loss-friday-night-to-worcester

The Bisons and WooSox will play the fifth game of this six-game set on Saturday at Sahlen Field at 6:05 p.m. RHP Richard Gallardo will toe the slab for the Bisons. You can tune in to the game live on MyTV Buffalo starting at 6:00 p.m. with Pat Malacaro and Duke McGuire. You can also listen to the action on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and bisons.com starting at 5:45 p.m. with Todd Callen.

Source: Buffalo Bisons — Watch the original video on YouTube