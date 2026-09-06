GAME RECAP: Buffalo Bisons vs Worcester Red Sox 9/6/26

The Buffalo Bisons were unable to hang onto a late lead in a 4-2 loss to the Worcester Red Sox on Saturday evening at Sahlen Field.

To read the full game recap: https://www.mlb.com/milb/buffalo/news/bisons-unable-to-hang-onto-late-lead-against-worcester

Buffalo and Worcester are scheduled for a 1:05 p.m. first pitch on Sunday afternoon at Sahlen Field for the final game of the series. Grant Rogers is slated to start on the mound for the Bisons. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com begin at 12:45 p.m.

Source: Buffalo Bisons — Watch the original video on YouTube