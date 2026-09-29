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GOP senators call out Trump for taxpayer funded ads

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WNYmedia Network
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President Donald Trump has personally driven the controversial, tax-payer funded video ads promoting himself and his administration’s policies, including helping select the imagery and videos used, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.

Coming just over a month before the November midterms, the ads have generated bi-partisan criticism over how the Trump administration is spending taxpayer dollars.

“It’s a great message. I like the message, but it shouldn’t be paid for with taxpayer dollars,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune told reporters in the Capitol Monday.

0:00 The GOP senators who are calling out Trump for these ads
3:57 Why the GOP is having to work so hard to hold seats
5:14 President Trump is the driving force behind the ads
7:18 What laws are these ads breaking?

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#News #trump #congress

Source: CNN — Watch the original video on YouTube

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