GOP senators call out Trump for taxpayer funded ads

President Donald Trump has personally driven the controversial, tax-payer funded video ads promoting himself and his administration’s policies, including helping select the imagery and videos used, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.



Coming just over a month before the November midterms, the ads have generated bi-partisan criticism over how the Trump administration is spending taxpayer dollars.



“It’s a great message. I like the message, but it shouldn’t be paid for with taxpayer dollars,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune told reporters in the Capitol Monday.



0:00 The GOP senators who are calling out Trump for these ads

3:57 Why the GOP is having to work so hard to hold seats

5:14 President Trump is the driving force behind the ads

7:18 What laws are these ads breaking?



Watch 24/7 live news with CNN Headlines: https://bit.ly/4eIvlTr



#News #trump #congress

Source: CNN — Watch the original video on YouTube