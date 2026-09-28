Mamdani reveals what Trump is like behind closed doors

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani met with President Donald Trump for the third time in less than a year. The mayor said he is willing to put aside political differences with Trump as long as it gives him a chance to advocate for the city. Mamdani, who hosted Trump at his official residence, said they discussed the safety of immigrants, affordability and building a better New York.



0:00 Mayor Mamdani speaks about his meeting with President Trump

3:29 CNN's Gloria Pazmino reports on the evolution of Mamdani's relationship with Trump

5:51 The "CNN This Morning" Group Chat on the Trump-Mamdani "bromance"



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