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Home Life Music Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News

Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News

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Miers On Music
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Rec Room in Buffalo, NY. Photo and artwork by Kim Miers

(REMINDER: these listings are curated and definitely not intended to list ALL the live music out there! If you have a cool concert or interesting event, email info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are. Thanks!)

From Facebook post: “Buffalo Music Hall of Fame 44th Annual Induction Ceremony at Samuels Grande Manor!! Congratulations to our class of 2026 Inductees – Zuri Elise Appleby, Bergholz German Band, Vic Dana, Drea d’Nur, Michael Lee Jackson, Clay Pasternack, Rick Strauss, Curtis Fitzgerald Williams, Denny Fox, Jim Hall, John & Pappy Martin, Geri Peters, And The Yankee Six. Welcome to the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame Family!!”

What a class! Much to love and congratulations to all!

New and Noteworthy

GOO GOO DOLLS x DEF LEPPARD wsg/The Struts

SPRING & SUMMER 2027. Artist Presale begins on Tuesday, 10/13 at 10 am local.
(Use code DLGGD27 to redeem access.) Get tickets and tour info here. >

Willie Nile and His Band

Friday, December 11, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $44.95 seated/$37.87 standing.

Willie Nile and His Band

Brit Floyd’s Animals 50

Wednesday, April 14, 2027, 7:30 pm at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre, Buffalo, NY. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, October 9 at 10 am. >

Jon Spencer

Friday, January 15, 2027, 8 pm at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $33.26

The Punch Brothers (Chris Thile, Chris Eldridge, Paul Kowert, Noam Pikelny and Brittany Haas)

Sunday, November 15, 7:30 pm at UB Center for the Arts. $45 – $228 (VIP Package)

Sportsmen’s Americana Music Foundation members and followers can save $5 on tickets with unlock offer code CFA26FRIENDS!

The Arcadian Wild

Sunday, March 7, 2027, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. General Admission Seated $25, Limited Gold Circle Reserved $35. Tickets on sale Friday 10/9 at 10 am >

All You Need is John: A Celebration of the Music, Vision & Legacy of John Lennon

Band: Andie Forgie, Berry Duane Oakley, Jeff Pevar, Prairie Prince, Mark Rashotte and Gil Assayas

Tuesday, February 23, 2027, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $43.99+ reserved seating

Roger Waters Presents: Legacy – A Pink Floyd Show Performed by the Harry Waters Band

Tuesday, April 13, 2027, 7:30 pm at UB Center for the Arts, $67 – $81. Tickets on sale now.

Tommy Emmanuel, CGP wsg/Jack Schneider

Sunday, January 31, 2027, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. General Admission Seated $45, Limited Reserved Gold Circle Seating $60, Tommy Emmanuel CGP Front Row Meet & Greet Package $220.

An Evening of Music and Stories with Rob Stoner

Friday, November 13, 8 pm at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $30 advance, $40 day-of.

The Queers w/ Johnny Revolting, The Barksdales, The Sneers, Abandoned Trains, & BastardBastardBastard

Thursday, December 3, 6 pm at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $25.07

This week

The Salt Road Trio

The Salt Road Trio hits the stage again with an unusual blend of jazz, Zappa, funk, soul and remixed Top 40 tunes.

Friday, October 9, 8 pm at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $10

The Disco Biscuits

Friday, October 9 and Saturday, October 10, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $59.13/night

Big Eyed Phish (8-piece Dave Matthews Tribute)

Friday, October 9, 6 pm doors at The Cove, Depew, NY.

Part Time Geniuses

Friday, October 9, 9 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. $

Willy Jacks

Greg Klyma, Matthew Blue, Andrew Daniels, Paul E Gipp, and Doug Yeomans

Friday, October 9, 6 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY.

The Sadies w/special guests

Friday, October 9, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $26.42

Spencer LaJoye

Friday, October 9, 8 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25

Fred Eaglesmith

Satruday, October 10, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $50

Superchief

Satruday, October 10, 9 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. $

The Effigies, Perilous, Acoustic Distortion Disorder, Brutal Llama, Disorderly House

Satruday, October 10, 6:45 pm at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30

Punk 716

Satruday, October 10, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY.

Powerslave Iron Maiden Tribute

Satruday, October 10, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $10

Grateful Brunch w/Buffalo Dead All-Stars

Todd Eberwine, Sonny Baker, Jim Wynne, Mark Hitchcock, and Eric Crittenden

Sunday, October 11, 1-4 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. Make reservations.

Don Was & the Pan-Detroit Ensemble

Sunday, October 11, 8 pm at Asbury Hall, Babeville, Buffalo, NY. General Admission Seated: $45, Limited Reserved Gold Circle Seated $65

Performing songs from their debut album & The Grateful Dead’s Blues for Allah album in its entirety.

Oso Oso

Sunday, October 11, 7 pm doors at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $34.19

The Claudettes

Sunday, October 11, 5 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Tuesday, October 13, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $45.28

Neo-Soul Tuesdays, Part 2

Hosted by the Rod Bonner Trio. As envisioned and originally curated by Michael DiSanto.

Tuesdays, 7-10 pm at Buffalo Kitchen Club on Elmwood, Buffalo, NY. No cover.

Damone Jackson Outcome

Tuesdays, 7 pm at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $10

Richard Shindell

Tuesday, October 13, 8 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $28/$32

Sweet Pill w/Heart to Gold and Spaced

Wednesday, October 14, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $9.99+

Fuzzy & The Rustbelts

Wednesday, October 14, 8 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $15

Songwriter Showcase: Snow Cricket, Trever Stribing, and Mike Criscione

Wednesday, October 14, 7 pm doors at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY.

Buffalo Dead All-Stars

Eric Wise, Rob Enderle, Mark Hitchcock, Kevin Barry, Ryan Campbell, and Judd Sunshine

Wednesday, October 14, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

Eggy

Thursday, October 15, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $33.16

The Big Easy in Buffalo NOLA Series Presents:

Tab Benoit w/Ghalia Volt

Thursday, October 15, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $43.94

Ava Mendoza (solo)

Thursday, October 15, 8 pm at Hallwalls, Buffalo, NY. $20 General,
$18 Student/Seniors, $15 Members

Millington

Thursday, October 15, 7:30 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $27.01

Beyond…

Pavlo and Band

Friday, October 16, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. General Admission Seated $50, Limited Reserved Gold Circle Seating $66

Armand Hammer

Friday, October 16, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $31.89+

Analog Kids (Rush Tribute)

Friday, October 16, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20

Dellwood and the Nightshades

Friday, October 16, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $10

James Taylor Tribute w/Jake Schneider & CAZ 2nd Anniversary Show

Friday, October 16, 5:30 pm doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $25-$35

OFW Arts & Heritage Festival: Folkfaces, Crikwater, Adelaide, Flower City Fiddle, The Echos

Saturday, October 17 from 2–9 pm at 62 Republic St., Old First Ward, Buffalo NY. FREE

The Jayhawks

Saturday, October 17, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $46.98

Stephen Babcock, Addisyn Logan, and Johnny & the Man Kids

Saturday, October 17, 8 pm at Milkie’s on Elmwood, Buffalo, NY. $10

Great Wide Open – Tom Petty Birthday Party

Saturday, October 17, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $20.72

Buffalo Philharmic Orchestra: Smooth Sailing-Yacht Rock of the ’70s & ’80s

Jason Seber, conductor; Morgan James, vocals; Doug Wamble, guitar, vocals; John Scarpulla, saxophone, vocals

Saturday, October 17, 7:30 pm doors at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $17.50+

The Music of Tom Waits: Heart Attacks & Valentines, All The Racket In The World

Ten Cent Howl and Randle and the Late Night Scandals

Saturday, October 17, 8 pm at Sportmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20

The Scandals will be Amanda Markovich, Luke Bennett, Maggie Conboy and Jamie Sunshine.

The Howl are Bill Smith, Jerry Hall, Sasha Pack and Randy VanWey.

Special guest musicians include: Matt Harris on saxophone, Tim Clarke-trumpet, Ron Davis-accordion, keyboards and vocal, Kathryn Koch-harmonica and vocal, Katie Weismann-cello, Kiersten Fisher-viola, Gretchen Fisher-violin and Paul Gipp-percussion

Vocal performances from Alison Pipitone, Chris Squire, Joelle Labert, Tom Stahl, Lydia Herren, Dennis Reed and Erin Bahn.

May be a doodle of ‎heart and ‎text that says '‎CK AND VAL ENTINES ALL THE iN THE WORLD ي THE MuSiC OF TOM WAiTS PERFORMANCES BY TEM CENT HOWL, RANDLE & THE LATE NIGHT SCANDALS, AND SPECIAL GUEST SiNGERS AND MuSiCiANS ROM THROUGHOUT WESTERN NEW YORK ટટડ SATURDAY, OCTBE 17TH, 17tH,8PM, $20 SPORTSMENS TAVERN, BLACK K, NY BROUGHT To YOU BY YOUR FRIENDS AT THE BUFFALO Music COALiTiON‎'‎‎

OUT ON THE TILES (Led Zeppelin Tribut)

Saturday, October 17, 7:30 pm at Diamond Hawk Golf Course and Pub, Buffalo, NY. $10

Pocketship

Saturday, October 17, 9 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. $

Melvin Seals & JGB

Monday, October 19, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $45.97

Wolfman Jack: Primal Dead

Wednesday, October 21, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $20.72

Uncle Ben’s Remedy, Folkfaces, The Night Shift, Witty Tarbox, and TJ Zindle

Friday, October 23, 6 pm doors at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $15

Jimkata w/ Sophistafunk

Friday, October 23, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $26.42

Jeff Tweedy wsg/Case Oates

Friday, October 23, 7:30 pm at the Rochester Institute of Technology Performing Arts Center, Rochester, NY. $58+ (limited seats left)

Big Shrimp

Saturday, October 24, 7pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $15

Thundercat – The Distracted AF Tour

Saturday, October 24, 7 pm at Buffalo Riverworks, Buffalo, NY. $49.95

Bye Week Ball ft/DP & Sanctified Funk, Grosh, Grub, Stress Dolls, David Jonathan & The Inner City Bedlam, Pocketship, Johnny Hart & The Mess, BEÜ plus: A Super Jam Finale

Sunday, October 25, 3 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $37.87

Bye Week Ball

Marshall Crenshaw Band wsg/Sarah Borges & Eric Ambel

Wednesday, October 28, 5 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $40

Dogs In A Pile & Kitchen Dwellers

Thursday, October 29, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $41.92, VIP Meet & Greet $119.37

Grosh w/Blaised and Confused

Friday, October 30, 7 pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $15

The Irving Klaws & The Soul Butchers

Friday, October 30, 9 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10

Junior Jerry Jam presents Grateful Dead Disco Halloween w/ Pocketship

Saturday, October 31, 11:30 am doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $15

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