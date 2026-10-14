Kosovo War Survivor Launches Historic 50-State U.S. Tour October 20 to Thank American Veterans Who Helped Save His Life

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Kosovo War Survivor Launches 50-State U.S. Tour to Personally Thank American Veterans

Seven-member filmmaking team to visit veteran communities across America, offer free film screenings, and produce an eight-episode documentary series.

NEW YORK, October 8, 2026 — Twenty-seven years after surviving the Kosovo War, Fitim Krasniqi, an American film producer and war survivor, is preparing to embark on an extraordinary journey across all 50 United States to personally thank American veterans and service members for their contributions to saving innocent lives during the 1999 Kosovo conflict.

For Krasniqi, the mission is deeply personal. Having experienced the devastating consequences of war, he has never forgotten the role the United States, American military personnel, and NATO allies played in helping protect the people of Kosovo. Years later, he produced The Journalist’s Mission, a feature film dedicated to expressing gratitude to the American people, U.S. veterans, and service members. The film premiered on September 24, 2026, at AMC Empire 25 in Times Square, New York City.

Beginning October 20, 2026, in Pennsylvania, Kras Production LLC plans to launch The Journalist’s Mission – 50-State U.S. Veterans Appreciation Tour. Over approximately two months, a seven-member filmmaking team will travel across the country, visiting veterans’ homes, veterans’ organizations, universities, military communities, and other institutions. The team plans to present free film screenings, personally meet American veterans, and record their stories and experiences with their permission.

The entire journey will be filmed for an eight-episode documentary series, capturing the challenges of traveling across America, emotional encounters with veterans, personal interviews, and the lasting human connections between Kosovo War survivors and those who served.

Joining the tour is 15-year-old actor Yll Krasniqi, who appears in The Journalist’s Mission. As the son of Kosovo War survivors, Yll hopes to meet American veterans, listen to their experiences, and inspire younger generations to remember and appreciate the sacrifices made by American service members.

The initiative represents a journey of gratitude from people whose lives were affected by the Kosovo War to the American veterans whose service continues to have a lasting impact more than two decades later.

Kras Production LLC welcomes national and local media coverage throughout the tour. Journalists and television crews are invited to arrange interviews, cover scheduled visits, and document the team’s encounters with veterans. Fitim Krasniqi and Yll Krasniqi are available for interviews in New York before October 20, as well as virtual interviews and potential on-location coverage during the nationwide journey.

MEDIA MATERIALS & PRESS KIT:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1tF6GjRy-QxLelW0d-qQNvSTGJBLklvKe?usp=sharing

OFFICIAL MOVIE TRAILER:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xhi2dZYMFRk

OFFICIAL WEBSITE:

https://www.krasproduction.com

For interviews, additional information, photographs, filming opportunities, or coordination of media coverage, please contact:

MEDIA CONTACT

Fitim Krasniqi

Film Producer | Kras Production LLC

The Journalist’s Mission – 50-State U.S. Veterans Appreciation Tour

Website: www.krasproduction.com

50 STATES. 7 TEAM MEMBERS. 8 EPISODES. ONE MISSION.

THANK YOU, AMERICA!