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Burch Named MAC Scholar Athlete of the Week

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BUFFALO, NY – University at Buffalo running back Messiah Burch was named the Mid-American Conference Scholar Athlete of the Week, the league announced on Thursday.

Burch, a health and human services major with a 3.585 grade point average, played a pivotal role in Buffalo’s win over Toledo on Saturday. The senior running back rushed for 137 yards and a touchdown in the win. His 87-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter iced the game for the Bulls.

It was Burch’s third straight 100-yard game, making him the first UB running back to accomplish that feat since 2021.

The Scholar Athlete of the Week Award is presented to a MAC male and/or female student-athlete who has a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or better and performs well during that week’s competition. An institution can nominate up to one male and one female student-athlete per week in any of that current season’s sports. The winners are selected by a representative of the MAC’s Faculty Athletics Representatives (FARs).

Burch and the Bulls are back in action on Saturday when they host UMass at Broadview Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 1 pm.
 

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