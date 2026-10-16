Community forum on lasting impacts of lead poisoning set for Oct. 30 in Buffalo

A community conversation on the lasting impacts of lead poisoning will be held Friday, Oct. 30, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1021 Broadway St., Suite 460 in Buffalo, organizers said.

The event, titled “Beyond Exposure: The Lasting Impacts of Lead,” is being presented by the Buffalo & Erie County Lead Safe Task Force, Lead 716 and Beyond Support Network as part of National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week (Oct. 25–31).

Organizers say the program will include a community panel featuring a family who has received lead-intervention services, an adult who experienced lead poisoning as a child and professionals who can speak to developmental and long-term health impacts. The flyers outline a schedule with an 11 a.m.–12 p.m. segment to hear the award-winning “End Lead Poisoning” podcast and lunch, followed by a community panel and conversation from noon to 1 p.m.

The event will include lunch and time for attendees to engage in conversation with panelists and other community members. Organizers have encouraged media to attend to help share stories about prevention, early intervention and building toward a lead-free future.

Registration details appear on the event’s promotional materials; organizers say attendees are asked to reserve a spot via the link or QR code on the flyer.

This story is based on an event invitation and attached promotional materials provided by Beyond Support Network and partner organizations.